Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,031,000 after buying an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,934. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

