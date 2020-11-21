Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omeros in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.87). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OMER. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omeros by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409,606 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

