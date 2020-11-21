Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Huber Research raised Omnicom Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 455.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,452,000 after purchasing an additional 350,496 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.