Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OOMA. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. Ooma has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 284.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 968,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 717,221 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 18.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 188,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

