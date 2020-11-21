Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter valued at $6,856,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

