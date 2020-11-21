Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) traded up 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $8.88. 437,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,104% from the average session volume of 36,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 95,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

