Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cerecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.71. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 22.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 64.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

