ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 14.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.67. Approximately 311,666 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 185,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

