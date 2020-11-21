Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

