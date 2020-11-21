Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OVID. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $389.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 508.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.