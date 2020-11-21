Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 89,232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $292.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $295.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

