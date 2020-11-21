Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.07) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pandion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.23). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pandion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Pandion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAND. Zacks Investment Research raised Pandion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pandion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pandion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAND opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. Pandion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Becker bought 15,197 shares of Pandion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $232,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Pandion Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.