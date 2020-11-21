Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.71.

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.19. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

