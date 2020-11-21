Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.16. Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT.V) (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

