Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

PATK stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,209,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

