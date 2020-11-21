PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Up 17.9%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.21. 2,157,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average session volume of 432,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $285.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 23.3% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.