Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEGRF. Barclays initiated coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

