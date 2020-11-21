PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Position Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 78.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,911 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $472,873.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,270,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,650 shares of company stock worth $21,464,576. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

