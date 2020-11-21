Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Head-To-Head Review

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.73 $10.37 million $1.03 10.94 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 1.90 $14.07 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 13.85% 5.52% 0.63% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 16.93% 8.57% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and eleven additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

