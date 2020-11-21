Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 589,464 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,363 shares of company stock worth $4,049,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.