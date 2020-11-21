Pietro Satriano Sells 57,900 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

USFD opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 251.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 34.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

