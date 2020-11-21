Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $248.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 640.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 69,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $470,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth $151,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 279.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.