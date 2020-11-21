Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

NYSE:EOG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,020,000 after buying an additional 856,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,422,919 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 877,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.