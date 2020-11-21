Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $11.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.53. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $269.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

