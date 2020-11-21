Piper Sandler Weighs in on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($15.14) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

FET has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.32.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%.

In related news, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $227,574. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 351,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

