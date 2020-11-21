Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) Trading 11.5% Higher

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) shares traded up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.67. 9,206,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,367% from the average session volume of 627,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIC. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

