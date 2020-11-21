Pivotal Investment Co. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PIC)

Pivotal Investment Co. II (NYSE:PIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,804 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,827 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PIC opened at $11.34 on Friday. Pivotal Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at $416,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Co. II Company Profile

Pivotal Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, logistics, e-commerce, and consumer technology industries.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.