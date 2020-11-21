PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Trading 13.8% Higher

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) shares traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.97. 3,830,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 806,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PolarityTE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $56,506 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 76.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.