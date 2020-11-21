POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

PKX stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 109.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in POSCO by 43.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $13,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

