Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PPHI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.47. Positive Physicians has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Positive Physicians alerts:

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Positive Physicians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positive Physicians and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.