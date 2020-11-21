Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Up 44.1% in October

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,400 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.69 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

