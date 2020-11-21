Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Premier Financial worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $225,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $595,534.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990.

Shares of NYSE:PFC opened at $21.13 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.