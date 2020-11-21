Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4,720.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Trupanion worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $27,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $715,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,709 shares of company stock worth $9,276,581. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,918.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.