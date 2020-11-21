Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of PRA Health Sciences worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 202,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,710 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $118.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

