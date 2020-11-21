Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,436 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.33% of NMI worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.65.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

