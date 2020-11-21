Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 760 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4,465.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $359.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,892 shares of company stock worth $19,117,281 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

