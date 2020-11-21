Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

