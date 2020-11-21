Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 645.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

