Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 83,920 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.