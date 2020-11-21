Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issued By William Blair

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for ExlService’s FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $80.86 on Thursday. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,598. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $1,451,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 290,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

