Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.90%.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $837,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

