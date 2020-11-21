Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Cut by Analyst

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.