Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUB. Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,891.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $416,020.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 47.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 112,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.