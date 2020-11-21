Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lifted by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.81 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.68. The firm has a market cap of $290.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

