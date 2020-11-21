Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 493.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,716,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 451.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $279.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -399.44 and a beta of 0.43. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $292.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,969. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.75.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

