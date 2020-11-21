Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perficient by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

