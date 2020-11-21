Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,362.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,676 shares of company stock valued at $35,061,243. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

