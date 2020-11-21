Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,151 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 394,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 496.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 159,641 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $3,133,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 30,818.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 97,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $209,160.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

