Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,417,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

