Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Beverage by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Beverage by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

National Beverage stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

